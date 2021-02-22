Andrea Howard shines, but UNM softball loses twice on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico softball finished tournament play at the Hillenbrand Invitational on Sunday, and the Lobos would drop their final two games. UNM closed out the weekend with a loss to Seattle followed by Southern Utah.

Andrea Howard (courtesy UNM)

Former La Cueva High School stand out and now senior outfielder, Andrea Howard hit her 3rd home run of the season, in the bottom of the first inning in game one Seattle. A two-run shot would tie the game at two, and overall Howard racked up 3 RBI’s in game one, but it wouldn’t be enough as UNM lost 9-5.

Howard, would deliver again in UNM’s 2nd game, as she knocked in the Lobos first run against Southern Utah, but the Lobos were unable to add any more runs in a 4-1 loss. Now 1-5 on the year, UNM will move on to play at the GCU/ASU Tournament in Tempe, Arizona, next weekend, starting with Oklahoma on Friday at 11 a.m.