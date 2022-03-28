ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Unversity of New Mexico softball team did not have the best weekend, as they lost three straight games to Utah State. However, the weekend was capped off with some good news, as senior Andrea Howard hit her 40th career home run.

A graduate of La Cueva High School and now a senior slugger for the Lobos, Howard is now the UNM Softball record holder for most career home runs with 40. “It means the absolute world to me. I am very grateful to be able to represent the great university of New Mexico, to be able to play in front of the best fans, friends, and family I could ask for,” said Howard. “I am just very grateful for all the experiences this program has blessed me with.”

UNM is now 20-12 overall on the season and 1-5 in conference play. The Lobos next game will be at BYU on Thursday at 5 p.m.