Andrea Howard returns from the Olympics full of memories

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Andrea Howard got a chance to eat some good food and visited a lot of places. As a member of the Italian National softball team, the Lobo star and La Cueva grad played in the Tokyo Olympics. It’s an experience that has brought her memories that will last a lifetime.

“It was an incredible opportunity,” said Howard. “We got to experience the culture of Japan in the Olympic Village. We were able to meet just a bunch of different athletes from around the world.” Howard, an outfielder, had momentum going into the Olympics after leading Italy to the European Championship behind an MVP performance. Through it all, Howard was impressed with the support she received from her Lobo teammates through tweets and texts and the support she got from others back home in Albuquerque.

It made her trip to the European Championships and Tokyo Olympics even more pleasant. “Before and after the games you kind of stand there in the stadium and you’re like wow I’m actually here,” said Howard. “I get to experience this and I got to play against some of the best players in the world. You know, during the games I was just trying to stay present, you know, do my job during the game and just enjoy playing with my teammates again.” Howard has played for the Italian National team in past years.