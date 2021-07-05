Andrea Howard ready to compete in 2021 Tokyo Olympics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – La Cueva High School graduate and UNM Softball player, Andrea Howard, found out on Sunday that she will officially be going to Tokyo for the 2021 Olympics. “Yeah, no it has not set in yet. You know, the final roster was made, but I still just haven’t felt it yet. I hope I feel it soon because I am just excited but for me, it’s just like another softball game. So, I hope I can just find some sense of confidence knowing that I am going to be an Olympian and I am going to go to the Olympics with this team,” said Howard.

Howard earned her spot on this year’s Italian National Team after a strong performance in the European Championship Tournament, which Team Italy won. Howard finished the European tournament with 18 hits, six home runs, 23 RBIs, 40 total bases, a .545 batting average, 1.212 slugging percent, and .579 OBP. Team Italy will leave for Tokyo on Friday.

“I am just so excited to be able to represent Italy, Albuquerque, New Mexico, UNM. I am excited to just represent the collection of organizations I am a part of,” said Howard. Team Italy will play Team USA in the opening round of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics on July 21.

For updates and schedules on the Olympic Softball Tournament, visit olympicsoftball.wbsc.org/en/2021/e-2021-softball-olympic-games.