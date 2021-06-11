Andrea Howard hopeful to play with Team Italy in 2021 Olympics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – La Cueva High School graduate and University of New Mexico softball senior, Andrea Howard, will fly to Italy Sunday, with the hopes of playing in the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. Howard, who has dual citizenship, has played for Team Italy over the past five years and is excited to play with the team this year, but she will still need to make the team.

“I will meet with the team on the 20th, and then from there on we have a 6- or 7-day spring training camp before the European championship after that first training camp is when they will make the first round of cuts, and then after that tournament, they will make the final cuts for Tokyo,” said Howard.

She says that she is a little nervous about the cut process, but she does feel confident. This past season at UNM, Howard hit 12 home runs with 33 RBI and held a batting average near .340. “You know, every day I am just trying to work harder and harder and just trying to find the best version of myself. I am excited to be with my teammates and being able to gel with them again. So, that may take some time, but I am feeling pretty confident in my ability to do that again,” said Howard.

Team Italy will open the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games playing team USA on July 20.