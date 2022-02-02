ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Antonia Anderson scored a career-high 33 points and pulled down 8 rebounds to help UNM Lobos women’s basketball team complete a regular-season sweep of the Colorado State Rams Wednesday night.

In two games against the Rams this season Anderson scored an eye-popping 63 points. Anderson was 7 of 14 from the three-point line in the Lobos latest victory over the Rams. As a team, the Lobos made 13 of 32 three-point buckets.

Three Lobos scored in double figures. Shaiquel McGruder had 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Jaedyn De La Cerda scored 15. McKenna Hofschild led the Rams in scoring with 28 points. The Lobos took a 47-32 advantage into halftime which quickly swelled to as much as 20 points in the third quarter.

The Rams came storming back and cut the deficit down to three points by the fourth quarter, but the Lobos were able to finish what they started. With the win, the Lobos improved to 10-1 in Mountain West play and 19-5 overall. Colorado State came into the game on a two-game winning streak. The loss dropped the Rams to an even 5-5 in league play. The Lobos host Wyoming Saturday.