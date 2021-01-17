Anderson and De La Cerda combine for 57 points in win at UNLV

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM’s Antonia Anderson scored a career-high 29 points with 8 rebounds while teammate Jaedyn De La Cerda chipped in 28 in an 81-73 Mountain West Conference victory over UNLV Sunday.

“It felt like something we should be able to do every game,” said an overjoyed Anderson. For the Lobos, the game was payback from a loss in the first meeting Friday. It was the first setback for the Lobos.

Three Lobos scored in double figures with LaTora Duff finishing with 15 points. UNLV was led by Delaynie Bryne’s 23 points. The Lobos took a commanding 45-29 first-half lead at the break behind 25 first-half points from Anderson. They maintained a double-digit lead until the fourth quarter when UNLV cut the deficit to 9. They would later make it even closer with only seconds to play, at 6 points.

Lobos Head Coach Mike Bradbury said he knows his team was operating without any gas and he praised their effort. “What these kids did today was as incredible as anything I’ve seen,” said Bradbury.

The Lobos have been a team playing and practice on the road due to COVID-19 health orders which prohibit them to do so in New Mexico. The Lobos are 6-1 overall and 3-1 in Mountain West Conference play. They are off next week.