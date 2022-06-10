ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s basketball team began summer workouts this week. Plenty of new faces have put on the cherry and silver for the first time, and coach Bradbury has been impressed with what he’s seen.

Among the new players is Albuquerque native Amaya Brown. The former Cibola Cougars star transfer from Florida State and is excited to play her final season in her home town. While it has only been a few days, Brown seems to be fitting in with the Lobos nicely.

“She is ready, she is ready to go,” Bradbury said. “We will plug her right in immediately. She is ready to play, she is in good shape, she’s healthy, looking forward to seeing her play.”

“I get along with them well and I feel like I gel well with them just with the way our offense will be set in the season,” said Brown. “So, yeah its going to be exciting, I am just going to drive and kick it to the shooters, that’s what I am going to do.”