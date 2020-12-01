Amando Moreno will be back for another season with New Mexico United

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United announced that midfielder Amando Moreno is returning for another season Monday. New Mexico has picked up the option year on the talented midfielder’s contract. Moreno, in his first season with New Mexico, scored six goals with five assists.

“Soccer wise, like with the stats and everything, I’m happy about that, but obviously just working on improving, you know, maybe double of what I did this year,” said Moreno. “Just set my goals high so I can keep pushing myself to improve.” Moreno played in 15 matches during the COVID-19 shortened season. He helped New Mexico reach the Western Conference semifinals and is hoping he and the club can do even better next season.

