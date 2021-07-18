Alex Exsisto brings Muay Thai talents to Jackson Wink MMA Academy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alex Exsisto is a former professional Muay Thai fighter that has shifted his talents to coaching. “I have got lucky, I have trained a lot of high-level fighters from across the world. I started with Muay Thai fighters, training Muay Thai fighters in Thailand. Switching this to MMA, again I am blessed to work with high-level fighters”, said Alex Exsisto.

Alex lived overseas for a large portion of his life but wanting to continue coaching full time in MMA, he chose to come to Albuquerque. “Coming here in general to America, I am coming from a different country with less than a thousand dollars in my pocket and I got to figure a way to make it work. Upon researching MMA every time you look at the top gyms in America, it comes back to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and I just kind of showed up and walked into the gym, with a unique skill set,” said Exsisto.

Alex has brought his style to the coaching ranks at Jackson Wink MMA Academy, and he has worked with such fighters as Carlos Condit and Jon Jones. Exsisto is happy to not only work alongside some of the world’s best fighters, but also the best coaches. “Coach Mike Winkeljohn, Coach Greg Jackson, Coach Brandon Gibson – I have been inspired by these guys so much and there is not a shortage of inspiration when it comes to just the legends that have been produced in this cage right here,” said Exsisto.

Alex is excited to continue his journey in Albuquerque and believes that there is a strong fighter energy in the city. “I feel it every day I drive around Albuquerque, there are champions in the streets that just haven’t been found yet. They are little kids, maybe they are troubled kids that just haven’t found their path yet and they are just waiting to come out there and show the world what Albuquerque has and I am excited to be a part of it,” said Exsisto.