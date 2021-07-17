Alex Bregman will not rehab with Sugar Land at Isotopes Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman said he was hoping he would get a chance to do a rehab assignment with the Sugar Land Skeeters and play in his hometown Albuquerque at Isotopes Park, but he is not ready. Bregman told KRQE Sports Friday night that he is about a week out from being able to do so.

The Isotopes home stand with Sugar Land will be over by then. Bregman is coming back from a left quadricep injury he suffered last month. When the possibility of playing at Isotopes Park came up, Bregman was excited. He mentioned that he had seen a lot of games at the park. In his freshman year in high school at Albuquerque Academy, Bregman launched a home run out of Isotopes Park.