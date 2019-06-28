Alex Bregman becomes the first Houston Astro to start at 3B in an All-Star Game

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Local baseball stand-out Alex Bregman was elected as the starting third baseman for the American League team in this years MLB All-Star Game. Bregman was one of the highest voted players for this year’s All-Star Game, and it’s for good reason, as the Houston third baseman currently holds a .264 batting average, has 22 home runs, and has racked up 52 RBI.

“It’s amazing, it’s an absolute honor, just super thankful to all the fans that voted, and I just wouldn’t have been able to do this without great teammates, and hopefully I’ll have a lot of them in Cleveland as well,” said Alex Bregman on ESPN.

Bregman is now the first-ever third baseman from the Houston Astros to start in an MLB All-Star Game. The 2019 MLB All-Star Game will be July 9.