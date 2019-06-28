Alex Bregman becomes the first Houston Astro to start at 3B in an All-Star Game

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
alex bregman_1531366111376.jpg.jpg

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Local baseball stand-out Alex Bregman was elected as the starting third baseman for the American League team in this years MLB All-Star Game. Bregman was one of the highest voted players for this year’s All-Star Game, and it’s for good reason, as the Houston third baseman currently holds a .264 batting average, has 22 home runs, and has racked up 52 RBI.

“It’s amazing, it’s an absolute honor, just super thankful to all the fans that voted, and I just wouldn’t have been able to do this without great teammates, and hopefully I’ll have a lot of them in Cleveland as well,” said Alex Bregman on ESPN.

Bregman is now the first-ever third baseman from the Houston Astros to start in an MLB All-Star Game. The 2019 MLB All-Star Game will be July 9.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss