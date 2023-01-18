ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s investment in a new indoor track back in 2019 is paying major economic benefits. The $2.5 million investment was completed in 2021, replacing the old track which had been bought in 2005.

Now, Albuquerque is becoming a hub for indoor track in the United States with four regular season meets along and two national events planned this year. Officials say it’s a chance to show off Albuquerque to those who aren’t familiar with the city.

“Another attribute of hosting these events is the media coverage is really the opportunity to share Albuquerque and this facility on a global stage really,” says Tania Armenta, president and CEO of Visit Albuquerque.

The U.S. Track and Field Indoor Championships and NCAA Division 1 Indoor Track and Field Championships will be held at the Convention Center. In all, the city expects 4,500 athletes and 10,000 spectators to visit the Convention Center. They say it should bring in about $4 million to the local and regional economy.