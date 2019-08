ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque native, Mariah Duran was the 2018 X-Games gold medalist in the women’s street competition. She was looking to go back to back in Minneapolis, Minnesota, today, but she would fall just short. Duran would notch a score of 88.33 after a solid 2nd run and that would place her in 3rd in the overall women’s street competition.

Duran takes home an X-Games Bronze Medal, and this marks her 3rd X-Games Medal in the last two years and her fourth since 2016.