ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Otters are a baseball team based in Albuquerque that’s doing what it can to get local baseball players college scholarships.

The Albuquerque Otters have given numerous opportunities to local athletes and play in the D-Bat Oklahoma League. The Otters are also looking to go to the Stan Musial World Series later this month.

If you’re interested in helping out the Otters’ trip, click here.