ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United has signed a local player. Former Sandia Matador and UNM Lobo goalkeeper, Ford Parker, has signed with United for the upcoming 2022 season.

Parker joins United following a two year stint with Birmingham Legion FC, and he is excited to return home.

“Definitely a dream come true,” said Parker. “New Mexico United has built a pretty good reputation around the league and its amazing that I kind of get to represent my hometown. My parents are definitely happy, I think my mom might be more happier than me, but its good to be back for sure and I am ready to get going.”

“Ford has shown a tremendous amount of growth throughout our preseason camp,” said Head Coach Zach Prince. “Every training session he has improved, and he has taken opportunities given to him in preseason games. He is an important piece of our goalkeeping core.”

United will begin its season on March 13.