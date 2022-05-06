ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Skateboarder and Albuquerque native Mariah Duran represented Team USA during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Now she will get another opportunity to rep the stars and stripes as she was named to the 2022 squad on Friday.

USA skateboarding announced that Duran will be one of 16 skaters to join the team, and she was selected based on her performances at international competition over the last year. She will be one of four on the team competing in women’s street skate.

“I feel so blessed to make the national team for 2022,” Duran said. ” The progression in Tokyo was so great to see and be a member of Team USA and in Paris, I think the standard will be raised and the progression will continue to grow.”

Duran is no stranger to the big stage, as she is a back-to-back Women’s Street X Games gold medalist. She is known for her technical skating style.