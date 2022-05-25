ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday night’s United victory was filled with excitement. The black and yellow outscored rival Phoenix 7-0, local product Cristian Nava scored his first career goal and fellow Albuquerque native Devon Sandoval made his return to the pitch.

“You could see some of the ideas and the hold-up play that he had, it was excellent,” said head coach Zach Prince. “I’m really happy for him to get some minutes and get back on the field and just play soccer again, I think that’s the biggest thing. That guy is a competitor and I’m really just happy for him to be back on a soccer field.”

After missing several months due to heart issues, Sandoval was unsure if he’d ever be able to play soccer again. He rejoined the club last week and is still getting acclimated to being back on the pitch.

Sandoval did not start on Tuesday, however, checked into the match in the 58th minute. He had a few shining moments, however, he was still knocking off some rust.

“He had a really solid 15 minutes, and then you could see a little bit of fatigue,” Prince said. “You know he’s going to get that quickly, it’s the game speed that comes back to him.”

United’s next match is on Saturday on the road against Indy Eleven. The next home game for the black and yellow be Wednesday, June 22.