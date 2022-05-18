ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos have added some local talent. Sandia Prep’s Mac Manzanares is joining the basketball team as a non-scholarship player, UNM announced on Wednesday.

The 6’5″ forward is a two-time class 3A first team all-state selection. This past season, Manzanares averaged over 22 points, 12 rebounds and four assists per game while leading the Sundevils to the quarterfinals of the state tournament. He is currently the only Albuquerque metro native on the Lobos roster.

“He grew up loving the Lobos… that matters,” said Pitino. “That matters to us, so if they are good enough locally throughout the state, we need to be all over them and Mac was a good addition there.”

“For any kid growing up in New Mexico, any time you pick up a basketball you dream of playing in The Pit for the Lobos,” Manzanares said. “I have imagined myself playing for the Lobos my whole life and it’s amazing to think I will be out there wearing that uniform. I can’t thank Coach Pitino and the staff enough for this amazing opportunity that is truly more than a dream come true.”