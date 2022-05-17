LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The NMSU football team may have found its quarterback for 2022. New Aggies head coach Jerry Kill told KRQE sports that former Volcano Vista and NMMI quarterback is the current QB1 on the depth chart.

Following a successful career at Volcano Vista, Pavia went the junior college route and stayed in state at New Mexico Military Institute. The former Hawk went on a sensational run with the Broncos and led the team to a national championship win in 2021. A few weeks later, Pavia committed to NMSU.

“I want to surround myself with winners,” coach Kill said. “Losing is a habit. Winning is a habit. He’s used to winning. That’s important and he finds a way to win. He’s got a chip on his shoulder like he said to me. He goes….you know nobody thinks I can do this. He also told me, anybody you bring in, I’m going to beat out anyway. I like a little quiet confidence. He’s got a little confidence, got a little quiet strut to him and I like that.”

As coach Kill is revamping the football team, the Aggies will also be joining the conference USA in 2023. After spending the last few years as an independent, Pavia believes that his experience can help bring NMSU a conference championship for the first time this century.

“I have three years of eligibility so, hopefully one of these years we win Conference USA that’s a goal that I have for myself and for the team,” said Pavia. “So, I’m just looking forward to joining, but more right now of just going to a bowl game, winning every single game, winning every single day and just competing.”