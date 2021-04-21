Albuquerque Journal’s Geoff Grammer is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They started the day 11 shots behind leader San Diego State. The Lobo women's golf team used a furious rally to not only catch the Aztecs but win the team title by four shots.

"We knew we had to shot a really good round today in order to do anything. So, it was pretty special," said Lobos Head Coach Jill Trujillo. The Lobos had three players finish in the top five, led by sophomore Lauren Lehigh. Lehigh and San Diego State's Sarah Kjellker finished regulation tied at one over par each. The women went on a three-hole playoff to decide the individual champion and it was Kjellker prevailing.