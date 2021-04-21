Albuquerque Journal’s Geoff Grammer is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Journal’s Lobo men’s basketball beat writer Geoff Grammer is in Van Tate’s Sports Office this week. Grammer gives his perspective on Lobo men’s basketball with Richard Pitino at the helm. Grammer also talks about basketball in the Mountain West Conference.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES