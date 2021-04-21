Albuquerque Journal’s Geoff Grammer is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Journal’s Lobo men’s basketball beat writer Geoff Grammer is in Van Tate’s Sports Office this week. Grammer gives his perspective on Lobo men’s basketball with Richard Pitino at the helm. Grammer also talks about basketball in the Mountain West Conference.
