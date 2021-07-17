Albuquerque Isotopes win streak ends at six games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The win streak was good while it lasted for the Albuquerque Isotopes. They got all the way to six consecutive wins before the Sugar Land Skeeters shot them down with a 5-2 win Friday in the second of six scheduled games.

Bryan De La Cruz drove in three runs for the Skeeters with a single and two-run shot before the Isotopes could even get on the board. Trailing 3-0, the Isotopes got on the board in the third inning when Greg Bird’s ground ball single brought Ryan Vilade home. Rio Ruiz hit a solo home run for the Isotopes in the bottom of the 4th inning to draw within 1 at 3-2 Skeeters.

Miguelangel Sierra crushed a solo home run for the Skeeters in the 5th inning to make it a 4-2 ball game. C.J. Hinojosa followed with a solo home run in the 7th for a 5-2 advantage. Game three between the two teams is Saturday at 6:35 pm.