Albuquerque Isotopes win streak ends at six games

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The win streak was good while it lasted for the Albuquerque Isotopes. They got all the way to six consecutive wins before the Sugar Land Skeeters shot them down with a 5-2 win Friday in the second of six scheduled games.

Story continues below:

Bryan De La Cruz drove in three runs for the Skeeters with a single and two-run shot before the Isotopes could even get on the board. Trailing 3-0, the Isotopes got on the board in the third inning when Greg Bird’s ground ball single brought Ryan Vilade home. Rio Ruiz hit a solo home run for the Isotopes in the bottom of the 4th inning to draw within 1 at 3-2 Skeeters.

Miguelangel Sierra crushed a solo home run for the Skeeters in the 5th inning to make it a 4-2 ball game. C.J. Hinojosa followed with a solo home run in the 7th for a 5-2 advantage. Game three between the two teams is Saturday at 6:35 pm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES