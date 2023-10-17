ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) is the new partner owner of the Isotopes. But don’t worry: The ‘Topes are staying in Albuquerque.

Two decades ago, Ken Young and Mike Kodyke led an ownership group that brought the Isotopes to Albuquerque. With the latest change in ownership, Young will still remain involved with the team. Current Vice President & General Manager John Traub, and the front office staff will also remain.

“I could not be prouder of the Albuquerque Isotopes and grateful to our fans and community here for their unwavering support over the past 20 years,” Young said in a press release. “I know that John Traub and our fantastic front office staff will continue to show tremendous dedication to the club, city, and our strong partnership with the Rockies. The next chapter of our club’s history is in excellent hands with the team at DBH, who share our commitment to bolster the franchise in service of the fans we know and love.”

DBH is a relatively new entity formed in 2021. They’ve rapidly acquired stakes in more than a dozen teams like the Birmingham Barons, the Portland Sea Dogs, the Midland Rockhounds, and others. Despite collecting clubs across the nation, DBH claims to have a “hyper-local” approach to team management.

The Isotopes say a few more details need to be hammered out before the transaction is done, but the ownership change is being considered as good as complete. “Fans can expect the same thing that we’ve delivered for the last 20-plus years. It really is status quo as far as how we’re going to operate,” Traub told KRQE News 13. “What this new ownership group brings is a whole vast, new set of resources that are hopefully going to result in being able to do other events at the ballpark.”

The Isotopes did not announce how much money changed hands for the deal. But Traub did say the Isotopes are a “crown jewel” for DBH.