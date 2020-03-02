Albuquerque Isotopes tickets go on sale this week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s almost time for baseball season, and the Isotopes are ready to get back in it.

The triple-A team announced Sunday that tickets for the 2020 season go on sale Monday starting at 10 a.m. That includes seats for special promo nights, including two theme nights in honor of the hit show “The Office.”

You can even get your picture taken with guests from the series. Plus, the Mariachis are making their return to Isotopes Park. For $99, you can get the Mariachi’s “6-pack”, which gives you access to all of the team’s Copa de la Diversion Cup games.