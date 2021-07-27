Albuquerque Isotopes salvage a split on the road in El Paso

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes defeated El Paso on the road 11-7 Tuesday night to earn a split in the six-game series between the two clubs. The win improved the Isotopes record to 30-40 while El Paso dropped to 29-41.

The Isotopes jumped out to an early 4-0 lead behind the power of the long ball. Greg Bird and Taylor Snyder had back-to-back home runs in the first inning. In fact, five Isotopes would drive the ball out of the yard, including Taylor Motter who got his league-leading 21st home run in the 9th inning.

It was a two-run shot. The Isotopes are back home Thursday for the start of a six-game series against Salt Lake. That will be followed by a day off and then another six-game series. Oklahoma is in town on Aug. 5.

