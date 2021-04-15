Albuquerque Isotopes releases promotion schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes announced their promotional schedule for the season. The Isotopes will play six games as the Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico, the first of which is on June 5. There will be three jersey giveaways and 12 fireworks nights. There will also be several themed nights including Pride Night on June 3, Kindness Night on August 6, and Dukes Retro Night on August 7.

According to a news release, opening night will mark 617 days since an Isotopes game was played. The news release states that for the third time in team history, the Isotopes become the Albuquerque Green Chile Cheeseburgers for one night only on July 31. Tickets for Isotopes games will be sold on a month-by-month basis, the first of which is going on sale on April 28.

For more information, visit milb.com/albuquerque.