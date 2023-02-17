ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Pedro Lopez is ready to see what he can do for the Albuquerque Isotopes. The new Isotopes skipper was a bench coach with the team last season. He enters 2023 with 18 seasons as a Minor League manager with some of that time spent in the New York Mets organization.

Lopez will have former MLB veteran, Lobos, and La Cueva standout Jordan Pacheco back as a hitting coach. The goal is to put some victories in the Isotopes’ future.

“We got to win,” said Lopez. “There’s only one way to have fun in this game: it’s by winning. You don’t have fun just going out there and developing players. So, I think winning is a big part of development. I think we have to put these guys in the right position for them to win ball games so they can help the big league club.”

Lopez is our guest in the Sports Office this week. He and the Isotopes will be ready to show the hometown crowd their talents in about six weeks.