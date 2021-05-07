Albuquerque Isotopes fall short in season opener, Schaeffer debut

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –It was just a victory to play a game. The Albuquerque Isotopes had not done that for over 600 days after COVID-19 wiped out last season. Their first game back ended in a 9-4 setback against the Sugar Land Skeeters.

The game was the first time new skipper Warren Schaeffer got a chance to lead the Isotopes. The team got a pair of home runs in the bottom of the third while trailing 5-nothing.

Eric Stamets and Sam Hillard went deep. The Isotopes put the game within reach at 5-3, but the Skeeters would put up 3 more runs in the 6th inning and another run in the 7th to win the game. Fans were excited to return to the ballpark on a limited basis.

They will get five more servings of baseball as the Isotopes are on a six-game homestand. Game two has a 6:35 start time Friday.

