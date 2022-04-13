ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes lost to the Tacoma Rainiers Tuesday night 10-9 in 10 innings. The Isotopes looked like a team ready to give fans a triumphant victory in their first game at home this season. A six run fourth inning gave the Isotopes an 8-1 advantage.

DJ Peterson, a former Lobo playing in his first game with the Isotopes, launched a two run shot to get the scoring started in the fourth. He was followed by Scott Schebler’s grand slam. Tacoma scored four runs in the fifth, one of those from an RBI single from former Lobo Sam Haggerty. Tacoma would also add three runs in the 9th and the all important run in the 10th for the win. The two teams will meet again Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.