ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to high demand for Saturday’s Mariachis game against Sugarland, the Albuquerque Isotopes are announcing $9 berm tickets for the game. Saturday night is also Little League Night and features post-game fireworks.

Berm seating is general admission and located in the grass area beyond the right field wall. Berm tickets will be $9 each and are available at the Isotopes Park Box Office and online through Ticketmaster. The Isotopes Park Box Office opens at 10 a.m. and remains open during games.

Berm ticket availability is limited so fans are encouraged to act fast. Isotopes Park will open at 5 p.m. Saturday, the game is scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m.