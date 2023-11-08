ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you didn’t get out to the field as much as you had hoped in 2023, don’t fret. There will be plenty of Isotopes games in 2024.

The 2024 season will kick off with a home game versus El Paso on Friday, March 29. From then on, the season will be packed with 75 home games.

There will be more than 10 day games in the 2024 season. That includes seven on Sundays and five mid-week games.

There will be an Easter Sunday contest against El Paso, a Cinco de Mayo game against Round Rock, a Father’s Day game against El Paso, and Labor Day weekend games against Reno.

Individual game tickets will go on sale in March. The promotional schedule will be released in February. For the full schedule, click here.