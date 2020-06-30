Albuquerque Isotopes’ 2020 season canceled over COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Minor League Baseball and the Albuquerque Isotopes announced Tuesday the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The season was originally scheduled to begin on April 9 but the season had been delayed indefinitely as the Isotopes and all 160 Minor League Baseball clubs awaited word from Major League Baseball about the status of the season. MLB has announced the finalization of its plan to begin its season on July 23 and July 24 with expanded roster sizes, therefore resulting in the cancellation of all Minor League seasons, including the Pacific Coast League campaign. Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park will play host, however, to the Colorado Rockies’ satellite “taxi squad” workouts.

“We know this community shares our vast disappointment in learning that we will not be playing Isotopes baseball games in Albuquerque this season,” said John Traub in a press release, Isotopes Vice President and General Manager. “Minor League Baseball has been entrenched in the fabric of this community for generations going back to the celebrated history of the Albuquerque Dukes. We were looking forward to celebrating the ten-millionth fan in Isotopes history this year. We are incredibly saddened by what has happened. We want to thank everyone for their incredible patience and support during

this difficult time. We now turn our focus to 2021 and the hopes of playing a full season next year.”

Isotopes Suite Holders, Season Ticket and Mini Plan Holders, Flex and Combo Plan Holders, Group and Hospitality customers as well as corporate partners will be contacted by the Isotopes and no further action is needed at this time.

Here’s how other issues will be handled: