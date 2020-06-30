Albuquerque Isotopes’ 2020 season canceled over COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Minor League Baseball and the Albuquerque Isotopes announced Tuesday the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The season was originally scheduled to begin on April 9 but the season had been delayed indefinitely as the Isotopes and all 160 Minor League Baseball clubs awaited word from Major League Baseball about the status of the season. MLB has announced the finalization of its plan to begin its season on July 23 and July 24 with expanded roster sizes, therefore resulting in the cancellation of all Minor League seasons, including the Pacific Coast League campaign. Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park will play host, however, to the Colorado Rockies’ satellite “taxi squad” workouts.
“We know this community shares our vast disappointment in learning that we will not be playing Isotopes baseball games in Albuquerque this season,” said John Traub in a press release, Isotopes Vice President and General Manager. “Minor League Baseball has been entrenched in the fabric of this community for generations going back to the celebrated history of the Albuquerque Dukes. We were looking forward to celebrating the ten-millionth fan in Isotopes history this year. We are incredibly saddened by what has happened. We want to thank everyone for their incredible patience and support during
this difficult time. We now turn our focus to 2021 and the hopes of playing a full season next year.”
Isotopes Suite Holders, Season Ticket and Mini Plan Holders, Flex and Combo Plan Holders, Group and Hospitality customers as well as corporate partners will be contacted by the Isotopes and no further action is needed at this time.
Here’s how other issues will be handled:
- Individual game ticket purchases made through Ticketmaster Purchasers will automatically receive a full refund directly from Ticketmaster, and the refunds may take up to 30 days to be received by the customers.
- Individual game ticket purchases made at the RGCU Field at Isotopes Park Box Office Refunds will be issued and must be processed before August 31, 2020. Fans are asked to call 505-848-3592 and request a refund. Please make sure to have the tickets and credit card used so the order can be verified and refunds will be processed accordingly. Fans are advised not to go to the stadium as the facility is still closed.
- “Mariachis 6-Pack” purchases Anyone who purchased a “Mariachis 6-Pack” will be receiving an email notification with further instructions regarding refund options. These purchasers are encouraged to check their respective emails and then respond accordingly.