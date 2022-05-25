ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United had one of the most dominating wins in franchise history over Phoenix Rising FC on Tuesday night. In total, seven goals were scored, including the first career goal for Albuquerque native Cristian Nava.

Already up 5-0 late in the second half, Nava took a through ball and proceeded to tap it to the back of the net for a 6-0 New Mexico lead in the 87th minute.

“I mean just very happy, especially to do it here at home in front of each and every one of these fans,” Nava said. “Being here, and having them support you throughout every minute of the game is a feeling that I know a lot of teams don’t have. It feels amazing and I’m very excited.”

Nava is a graduate of Albuquerque High School and helped lead the Bulldogs to a state championship in 2019. He is also the first player in United Academy history to complete the path to pro.