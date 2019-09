ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Former UNM Men’s Soccer Coach Jeremy Fishbein is now helping with the coaching duties at Albuquerque High, and his Lady Bulldogs Soccer Team took out Rio Rancho on Wednesday afternoon 2-1.

AHS trailed 1-0 at the half, but went on to dominate after the break. They now improve to 7-5 on the year.