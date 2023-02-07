ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After giving his last seven years to Albuquerque High, Head Coach Tim Johnson is moving on. The former Bulldogs head coach told KRQE sports on Wednesday that he will be joining St. Pius X and new coach Curtis Flakes as the Sartans’ offensive coordinator.

“It was more of the relationship we had and it was like hey, here is an opportunity,” said Johnson. “He explained to me what he wanted to do and try to accomplish here and I believe in that vision.”

While there is a vision for the direction of the Pius program, the vision for the offense remains to be seen. Johnson said he wants to evaluate the talent of his new players before he starts implementing any sort of playbook.

“From an offensive perspective, I would like to say I want to run a lot of stuff, but I really need to evaluate the personnel before I even come to a decision on what we’re going to do because if I don’t have the personnel to do what I want to do, it’s just a waste of energy,” said Johnson.

During his time at AHS, Johnson compiled 25 wins.