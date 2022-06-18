ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 10 year memorial boxing event honoring the late world champion Johnny Tapia took place on Friday night. The event was filled with fighters representing Albuquerque, and all of their hands were raised victorious.

For the main event of the evening, Josh “Pitbull” Torres welcomed an undefeated challenger from California, Reggie Harris, to the Duke City. While Harris landed his fare share of punches on Torres, the Albuquerque native held strong through the later rounds. The bout lasted the full eight, and in the end Torres was named the winner by unanimous decision.

“I think the switch flipped for me around round 3 or round 4,” said Torres. “A lot of people don’t know this, but I have been out of the ring for about 11 months, so it took me a while to shake off some of that rust and Reggie Harris he was a mystery coming into this fight. There wasn’t a lot of tape on him, so I didn’t know what to expect. I had to take my time, use my experience, and establish my jab, and we began to take away the fight after that.”

The win makes it 24 for Torres’ career, but this particular fight meant a little more for “Pitbull”. Early in his career, Torres was trained by Johnny Tapia, and he paid tribute to his former coach not only by fighting, but also wearing Tapia’s face on his shorts.

“You know, that’s why I have him right here on my heart, on my trunks, on my vest, because this was a tribute to him, he said. “I mean he is an Albuquerque legend and to be able to headline this card and continue his legacy its an honor. To be honest its almost surreal.”

In the co-main event of the evening, Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego tested his undefeated record against Gilbert Mendoza. Griego had not fought in over two years coming into the bout, but rust was not an issue, as he remained perfect after a unanimous decision win.

“I feel like I pretty much won every round, but every round was tough, that’s why 2 years off and I wanted to have a tough fight,” Griego said.

Now with a 12-0 record, Griego’s popularity continues to rise. “Diamond Boy” had a noticeable crowd in his favor at the event, and he knows that it will only grow as he matures as a fighter.

“We plan to only go up from here, as far as fan base, as far as tough fights, as far as winning some titles, and learning and growing and doing bigger things,” he said. “You know, I’m gonna stay in the gym and stay working and we got some other fights coming.”

Two other fights on the main card featured Albuquerque fighters with Maximus Moya and Daniel Gonzales. Moya put on a show for the first bout of the evening with a TKO against Carlos Ramirez in the first round, while Gonzales went the distance against David Espino, winning by unanimous decision to keep his undefeated record intact.