ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “The Magician” is taking off the gloves. Bare Knuckle FC announced on Friday that Albuquerque native John Dodson will make his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut on August 27th at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

Dodson is making the switch to base knuckle fighting following a mixed martial arts career that spanned almost two decades. Most notably, “The Magician” fought in UFC racking and was a flyweight title contender racking up ten wins. He has a 22-13 all time career record.

Dodson’s opponent for his upcoming fight has yet to be announced.