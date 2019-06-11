Albuquerque FC wins first home game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amateur soccer team Albuquerque FC played their first home game Sunday, beating Tucson FC 3-nil. The win improved Albuquerque FC record to 2-1. Their only loss came at the hands of Tucson earlier in the season. The Albuquerque FC is a developmental women’s soccer team that competes in the WPSL.

The league is five members strong with two teams in Phoenix, one in Tucson, one in Las Vegas and one in Albuquerque.

The team in Albuquerque is mostly made up of players from the area. “This is a roster that is 99 percent New Mexico born and raised,” said coach David Sullivan. “We have three University of New Mexico players that were born outside of New Mexico. So, this is New Mexico true.” Albuquerque FC play their home matches at St. Pius X.