Albuquerque boxer to be inducted into hall of fame

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The preachers daughter will forever be enshrined among boxing’s greatest. On Tuesday it was announced that Holly Holm will be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.
- Crime: Thief with a sweet tooth causes a lot of damage to Albuquerque chocolate shop
- Holiday: Why Christmas trees will be more expensive, harder to find this season
- Weather: Weather goes downhill from Tuesday on
- Weird: Woman reportedly caught breastfeeding cat on Delta Airlines flight
- KRQE En Español: Lunes 6 de Diciembre 2021
Prior to switching to UFC, Holm made a name for herself during her boxing career which ran from 2002-2013. The Albuquerque native compiled a record of 33-2-3 which included nine knockouts. Holm’s previous boxing accolades include world titles in three weight division and an induction into the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame in 2017.
Joining Holm in the 2022 class are Miguel Cotto, Roy Jones Jr., James Toney, Regina Halmich, Bill Caplan, Ron Borges, and Bob Yalen. Hall of fame weekend is set for June 9-12, 2022.