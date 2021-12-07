Albuquerque boxer to be inducted into hall of fame

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 16: Bantamweight fighter Holly Holm is interviewed during the UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day on January 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Holm will face Raquel Pennington in UFC 246 on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The preachers daughter will forever be enshrined among boxing’s greatest. On Tuesday it was announced that Holly Holm will be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Prior to switching to UFC, Holm made a name for herself during her boxing career which ran from 2002-2013. The Albuquerque native compiled a record of 33-2-3 which included nine knockouts. Holm’s previous boxing accolades include world titles in three weight division and an induction into the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame in 2017.

Joining Holm in the 2022 class are Miguel Cotto, Roy Jones Jr., James Toney, Regina Halmich, Bill Caplan, Ron Borges, and Bob Yalen. Hall of fame weekend is set for June 9-12, 2022.