ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - This edition of the Sports Desk starts with a preview of Albuquerque boxer Angelo Leo's main event fight in Las Vegas, Nevada. Leo, who is now a Mayweather Promotions fighter, is testing his 17-0 record by taking on Mark John Yap. Leo is coming off of a victory just two months ago, but he is ready for this quick turnaround as he has a world title on his mind.

"Every fight I have is going to be tough from now on, so I have to be completely focused on what I do in the ring. I just got to go out there and just showcase what I am all about," said Angelo Leo.