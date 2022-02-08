ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Basketball Club (ABC) has been competing against some of the top high school basketball talent in the nation. Now, the club is getting ready to bring the show to the Duke City for the first time.

“The level of competition will just be so high,” said Brandon Mason. “We’ll have Division I, Division II, NAIA coaches here. I just think it will be something good for the community to see, what we’ve been a part of and what we’ve been traveling for to showcase our talent, and now it’s coming here to New Mexico.”

ABC will also be showing off a brand new court. “Oh my gosh, man. From what this used to be, this is such an upgrade,” said Gideon Harris. “We actually have grip now. Before, we could probably just wear our socks and have the exact same grip as our shoes. It was a horrible court. Thankfully to Brandon, he got the money to get us right, and this is a beautiful court. I love it, I honestly love this court. The best court in Albuquerque I feel like.”

Harris is also thankful for the opportunities that ABC has given him. He’s only a junior, but he has just received his first college scholarship offer from Eastern New Mexico. “It has been great, honestly,” said Harris. “Growing up, you always want to get some type of college looks like, you dream of going to college, and for it to actually happen, and actually have coaches call you or contact you of just talk to you in person is kind of a dream come true.”

The New Mexico Showdown will take place Feb. 18-21.