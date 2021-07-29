Albuquerque Baseball Academy knocked out of tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Connie Mack World Series Continues. Albuquerque Baseball Academy, a winner against Dallas Tuesday and played a thriller against Nashville Wednesday morning.

Bottom five, ABA down two, home run Derby Champion Aiden May fixing things with one swing and a two-run show that tied the game at six. Nashville would get the go-ahead run in the seventh to beat ABA 7-6. ABA is now out of the tournament.

