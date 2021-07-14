Albuquerque Baseball Academy class of 2021 earn Connie Mack World Series bid

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Baseball Academy became the first New Mexico team outside of Farmington to earn a bid into the Connie Mack World Series this past weekend. ABA defeated Cheyenne 4-0 at the CABA World Series in Cheyenne, Wyoming Sunday to win the mountain regional championship. The ABA team has a loaded roster of some of the best high school baseball players in New Mexico.

They needed all of that talent to finally break through for a bid to the tournament. “This team with Matt Romero of Sandia high school, Matt Cornelius from St. Pius, and Dayne Pengelly from Cleveland all came together and pitched a shutout 4-0 in the championship game and we had some key hits from Josh Salas, Ty Neal from Los Alamos,” said ABA head coach Tim Campos. “All these kids from around the region just showed that New Mexico talent can play at the national level.”

ABA will start their Connie Mack World series journey with pool play in Farmington scheduled for July 23 and 24. Bracket play starts July 25.