ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Academy senior linebacker, Brody Whitaker, is ready for another standout season. The talented linebacker was an all-state selection in New Mexico last year after switching from defensive end to linebacker. Prior to last season, Whitaker was all-state on the defensive line.

Whitaker stopped by the Sports Office this week to talk about his upcoming season and the opportunity he will later have to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium on January 8.

“That game is going to be quite an experience, you know. I’m honored to have been selected out of all of the athletes in the country who were on the watch list,” said Whitaker. “It will be great exposure for me and the state of New Mexico for football, especially, and just getting my name out there, having people remember my name and my legacy, especially my dad’s legacy, who I look up to a lot.”