ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque hosted a signing day for all of the Chargers’ student-athletes moving on to the next level. In total, there are 17 seniors who will continue their athletic careers.
Football
Cole Conway – Trinity
Kellan Gehres – Rhodes
AJ Rivera – Case Western Reserve
Spencer Lyon – Austin College
Baseball
Michelangelo Duva – Swarthmore
Softball
Sarah Post – St. John’s
Soccer
Anna Babinski – Cal Poly SLO
Volleyball
Tristen Lujan – Santa Clara
Iona Nelson – Dickinson
Harrison “Hattie” Villegas – Puget Sound
Cross Country, Track and Field
Gigi Galles – San Diego State
Nate Klein – Columbia
Katie Patton – Occidental
Franklin Rambo – Colorado School of Mines
Quint Stein – University of Chicago
Golf
Hallie Vigil – Oklahoma Wesleyan
Tennis
Josh Simon – Muhlenberg