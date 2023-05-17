ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque hosted a signing day for all of the Chargers’ student-athletes moving on to the next level. In total, there are 17 seniors who will continue their athletic careers.

Football

Cole Conway – Trinity

Kellan Gehres – Rhodes

AJ Rivera – Case Western Reserve

Spencer Lyon – Austin College

Baseball

Michelangelo Duva – Swarthmore

Softball

Sarah Post – St. John’s

Soccer

Anna Babinski – Cal Poly SLO

Volleyball

Tristen Lujan – Santa Clara

Iona Nelson – Dickinson

Harrison “Hattie” Villegas – Puget Sound

Cross Country, Track and Field

Gigi Galles – San Diego State

Nate Klein – Columbia

Katie Patton – Occidental

Franklin Rambo – Colorado School of Mines

Quint Stein – University of Chicago

Golf

Hallie Vigil – Oklahoma Wesleyan

Tennis

Josh Simon – Muhlenberg