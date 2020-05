Albuquerque Academy holds virtual signing day for athletes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Isaac Vallie-Flagg is a longtime MMA fighter. He started his professional career back in 2003 and had his stints in the UFC but his addiction to drugs would change not only his career but his life as a whole.

"You know, addiction starts off pretty slow, and it's one of those things that I thought I had under control. I had some pain pills and you know fighting kind of leads to some serious pain. So, my justification was easy with the pain pills," said Vallie-Flagg.