ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – USA baseball may have a second Academy Charger to represent the southwest. Alex Bregman was the first the first to make the roster, and now, sophomore catcher Satish Raichur has advanced to the second round of tryouts for the U16 team.

Raichur, a first team All-State selection in 2022 has been a been a member of the Chargers championship team for the past two seasons. He has continued playing during the summer, and likes his chances to make the southwest team.

“I’ve been working out once or twice a day and I’ve been hitting every day and working on catching drills and traveling all around trying to get seen. It’s been a blast. I think I’m going to bring a switch hitting bat with a great catcher and I’ll bring a lot of experience and I’ll bring a lot of good attitude.”

According to Maxpreps statistics, Raichur has the second highest caught stealing percentage in the nation by a sophomore at .488, and the 13th highest regardless of class. He also recorded an in game pop time of 1.907 seconds this season, which places him with some of the top young catchers in the category.

At the plate, Raichur is a rare switch hitting high school batter, who posted an average of .388 with a .500 on base percentage. He was also efficient at driving in runs, recording 21 RBI for the season.

“I think when you get me its special because you don’t have to sacrifice hitting for fielding or fielding for hitting. I’m a switch hitting bat, which gives me an advantage against pitchers. It’s really good because I think my switch hitting bat brings something to the table, and you can always have a matchup with me.”

Raichur’s tryout second round tryout will be on Thursday, June 23 in Colorado.