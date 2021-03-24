Alamogordo to resume city sports

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – City sports will soon start up again in Alamogordo. The city announced that ballfields will be reopening for youth and travel leagues along with adult tournaments and leagues. The Alamogordo Family Recreation Center will start accepting reservations for field usage Thursday.
The city says leagues and tournaments must contact the AFRC manager for required paperwork and must be turned in prior to participation and field use. The city also says adult and youth sports must adhere to COVID-safe practices; Youth sports will also follow all New Mexico Activities Association guidelines. For more information or to access forms, visit alamogordo.nm.us/703/Required-Forms.