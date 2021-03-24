Alamogordo to resume city sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Chad Wallin found something out about his Volcano Vista Hawks football team during their first game of a spring season delayed and shortened by COVID-19. The Hawks beat a talented Eldorado Eagles team 47-43 in a slugfest. Wallin found out his young team had grit. They had to come from behind late in the game to secure the victory. That wouldn't be such a big deal if it was the last team to suit outback in 2019.

That team had 35 seniors. That team made it all the way to the Class 6A semifinals on a perfect 11-0 record before losing. In the case of this year's squad less actually means more when it comes to leadership on the field. "You know what's funny is that we only have 13 seniors, but the leadership that group shows is something," said Wallin. "They're super encouraging. They're not negative with their teammates. I think it's that they almost lost it. The season was almost gone. They almost didn't have one and it's just kind of got them in the mode that of how to be good leaders and don't take things for granted."