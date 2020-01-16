Closings & Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Aisia Robertson scores 25 to lead Lobos over Colorado State

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a team that likes to play fast against one that likes to slow the game down. In the end, it was the fast team who won the game as the Lobo women’s basketball team defeated Colorado State 73-62 on Wednesday night.

Aisia Robertson led the way for the Lobos with 25 points and 7 assists. She also had 6 rebounds and 1 steal. Three Lobos scored in double figures, as Ahlise Hurst contributed 15 points.

Jordan Hosey had a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds. Tori Williams led Colorado State with 17 points.

The Lobos improved to 2-4 in the Mountain West and 11-8 overall with the win. Colorado State dropped to 2-4 in league play and 8-9 overall.

The Rams are at Air Force Saturday. The Lobos are hosting UNLV.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞