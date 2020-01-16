Aisia Robertson scores 25 to lead Lobos over Colorado State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a team that likes to play fast against one that likes to slow the game down. In the end, it was the fast team who won the game as the Lobo women’s basketball team defeated Colorado State 73-62 on Wednesday night.

Aisia Robertson led the way for the Lobos with 25 points and 7 assists. She also had 6 rebounds and 1 steal. Three Lobos scored in double figures, as Ahlise Hurst contributed 15 points.

Jordan Hosey had a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds. Tori Williams led Colorado State with 17 points.

The Lobos improved to 2-4 in the Mountain West and 11-8 overall with the win. Colorado State dropped to 2-4 in league play and 8-9 overall.

The Rams are at Air Force Saturday. The Lobos are hosting UNLV.