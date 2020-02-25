Air Force stuns Lobo women’s basketball team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The last meeting was a 20 point blowout on the road by the visiting Lobos. The Air Force Lady Falcons returned the favor Monday in a 79-66 victory at New Mexico.

The Lobos didn’t have any answers for the hot shooting Riley Snyder who scored 34 points on 12 of 18 shooting. Snyder was 6 of 9 from three-point range.

The loss dropped the Lobos to 5-12 in Mountain West play and 14-16 overall. The loss also dropped the Lobos to the number ten seed for the upcoming Mountain West Tournament.

The Lobos and Air Force entered the game with an identical conference record and tied for ninth. The game also wrecked senior night for Jordan Hosey and Aisia Robertson.

Robertson had 30 points in the loss. Hosey scored 13 points and pulled down six rebounds. The Lobos will wrap up the regular season at Utah State Thursday. Air Force will host Colorado State on Thursday.